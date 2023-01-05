Dick Morris to Newsmax: McCarthy Holdouts 'Destroying Their Political Careers'

The GOP lawmakers holding out against electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker are "destroying their political careers" and they will not "ever" get reelected if this continues much longer, political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Thursday.

"They have never articulated a reason for their objections," Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," told "Wake Up America." "They're reflexively rebelling almost by active memory against Nancy Pelosi's dictatorial rule and by [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell's caving in, but this isn't McConnell or Pelosi. It's McCarthy, and there's no indication that he's going to do any of this."

Morris' comments came before the seventh vote was held in the election for speaker, resulting in yet another loss for the California Republican.

Morris said the "correct thing" for McCarthy's opponents to do would be to go along with him by "checking it, taking what changes they could get."

That includes calling on him to stand up and fight on the debt limit, which would at least give him some breathing room, Morris said.

But his opponents have "not only not presented the case to the American people, they haven't presented a grievance," Morris said. "Their public relations strategy needs to catch up with their floor strategy."

Meanwhile, Morris said he believes former President Donald Trump's call on the House Republicans to back McCarthy was "timely and very significant," and the continued opposition not only hurts the party, but "crucifies" the lawmakers who are refusing to approve McCarthy.

"They'll never be able to raise their heads in politics again if this goes on for much longer," he said. "They have no cause. They have no issues. They have no grievances to articulate. And yet they're holding firm as an active memory about what it used to be like under [John] Boehner, used to be like under [Paul] Ryan and at the Democrats are like under Pelosi. It's nothing to do with McCarthy."

