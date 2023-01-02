Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: McCarthy Full of 'Proactive Action,' Willing to Talk

On Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Bianca de la Garza spoke with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., about the upcoming vote on House Speaker and some of the upcoming investigations.

De la Garza asked Van Drew about the process for voting for Speaker, aside from commenting that the GOP has the House but is still struggling with McCarthy, R-Calif., as a possible candidate.

Van Drew said he thinks McCarthy can become Speaker within the first vote. He said McCarthy is "very open to discussions, very open to new ideas, very open to conservative ideas."

Van Drew propped McCarthy as capable and very "strong," saying he thinks he will be full of "proactive action" and that at the end of the day, "he'll compromise."

"As a Republican and as a member of the House [what I don't want to see] is the constant bickering and argument," said Van Drew. "Nobody gets what they want 100% of the time, and this group of five has to realize or nine or however many they are that they're not going to get every single thing that they want."

"We need to have a strong Congress, strong leaders and we need to stand up and really stand for something," said Van Drew.

De la Garza shifted the conversation to the southern border and investigations.

"Let's talk about the things that are really profoundly affecting us immediately," said Van Drew. "Inflation, the border, for sure. So on the border, we've got to make sure we've got to get the wall going. We've got to build the wall — bricks and mortar.

"We've also needed a technological wall where we can really stop people from coming across. We need to reinstitute the stay-in-Mexico policy. We need to reinstitute the rapid expedition, expediting people right back to Mexico or from wherever they came from."

He said we need to have an open dialogue with other nations concerning the open borders and the flow of deadly fentanyl. He also said we need proper vetting to prevent criminals from entering the border.

Van Drew is against welfare, legal aid and other subsidies afforded to undocumented migrants. He stressed that as one of his main points regarding immigration.

Concerning the investigations, he said, "We're going to stand tough. We're going to stand tall, and we're really going to look and think into things and find out the truth."

Van Drew said he favored impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"It's hard to believe it's happening only by accident or only by stupidity," he said in regard to Mayorkas.

"People are tired of having their tax money wasted, and I don't blame them," Van Drew said. "It's got to stop."

