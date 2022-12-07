Leader McCarthy to Newsmax: GOP-Led Congress 'Will Hold People Accountable' Next Term

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Newsmax that Republicans "will hold people accountable" in the Biden administration through the Oversight Committee next term.

On "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" Tuesday, the California Republican stressed the importance of securing the southern border, ensuring energy independence, and holding the White House responsible.

"We're going to call it oversight and accountability, and it's exactly what the responsibility is supposed to do," McCarthy said about the House Oversight Committee, adding that Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., will chair it.

McCarthy also asked viewers to consider the lack of action in the current Democrat-controlled Congress on oversight, pledging to force President Joe Biden's cabinet members to "come in" and answer for their actions.

"They never brought cabinet members in. They never had a discussion about all the money that was being spent and wasted during COVID and others. They've held none of the government agencies accountable," the GOP leader explained. "So, this will be very new."

"We should be a check and balance on what's going on, and that's exactly what we'll do," he continued. "It's not payback – we're not Democrats."

McCarthy insisted that Republicans would move to get spending under control next term. He specifically pointed to cutting waste in the National Defense Authorization Act while better supplying the military and eliminating the Internal Revenue Service expansion.

"One thing I have said – and they criticized me long before the election — no blank checks," McCarthy stated. "This is hard-working taxpayers' money we're talking about. Every single dollar we're flying we're going to make sure we audit and it's going to the right place."

"That very first day, ... we're going to repeal 87,000 new IRS agents, and we're just getting started," he added.

