Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: 'Perverse Implication' in Hur's Biden Decision

A "perverse implication" involved in special counsel Robert Hur's decision against prosecuting President Joe Biden on classified documents charges is that former President Donald Trump is already facing charges brought through the current administration, Rep. Kevin Kiley, said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"One particular facet of his analysis is that one of the factors that prosecutors will consider is [whether they] need to prosecute someone here to deter other people in the future from doing the same thing," the California Republican, who questioned Hur during Tuesday's House Judiciary Committees, told "Wake Up America."

Hur's report, at one point, included a comment that said it wasn't necessary to prosecute Biden "because there's already been someone prosecuted," Kiley added.

"So that's set an example that there is no need for another [case] for deterrence," said Kiley. "So I tried to bring the light. A perverse implication of this is that the Biden administration made it less likely that President Biden would be prosecuted by the virtue of prosecuting President Trump."

A broader takeaway from the hearing is that Democrats, led by Rep. Jerry Nadler, "tried to set this up from the beginning as a report that somehow exonerated President Biden," Kiley said. "As you just heard in my exchange with special counsel Hur, it was anything but that."

Further, Kiley said common sense would dictate that if "you're going to go around prosecuting people for something, you better be sure that you're not doing it yourself."

Kiley added that he does not know what effect Hur's findings will have on how Trump's classified documents case is handled, but still, the report was "very revealing."

"I think that maybe what's most revealing of all is that from the moment that this report came out, the president himself went on live television and attacked special counsel Hur," said Kiley. "I asked him at the hearing, 'How did it feel to have the president of the United States attacking you and your team in a live news conference?'"

That's because the report highlighted some of Biden's biggest political liabilities while presenting "significant evidence that he broke the law," Kiley said.

Kiley also commented the announcement by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., that he is resigning from Congress next week.

"I don't know his personal reasons," Kiley said. "It doesn't make our job any easier. This is already a historically slender majority, and it now just got even narrower, so it's going to make the task a little harder at a time when the need for balance and for a forceful opposition to provide oversight is more important than ever."