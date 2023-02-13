Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: Americans Are 'Dissatisfied' With WH Approach to CCP Threat

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax Monday that “the American people are dissatisfied” with the White House’s approach to the threat posed by the Communist Chinese Party (CCP).

“When it comes to what we witnessed here in recent days, I think the American people are just looking for answers and I do think that, in many ways, this administration has conveyed weakness,” Kiley said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “China has sensed that. Everyone around the world has sensed it and it has weakened our position from a geopolitical perspective and in terms of our ability to protect our own national security.”

“The American people are looking for change and are looking for an accountability and I think that yes, the approach to the CCP on the part of the Biden administration is one area where the American people are dissatisfied,” he continued. “I think they're looking for an approach that is much more mindful of this threat and much more mindful of how we can protect ourselves against it.”

One week after shooting down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it traveled the country, the U.S. military shot down three aerial objects in separate incidents over the weekend.

The White House has provided few details about the three objects taken down, partly because the weather and the method they were taken down have made recovery difficult, and it is unknown if they were used for surveillance.

When asked how deeply the CCP has infiltrated the U.S. federal government, Kiley said, “That’s a very important question.”

“We know that the CCP has been doing everything they possibly can to expand their influence in our country, which is why we just voted actually on a bipartisan basis to establish a select committee to counter threats from the CCP and to investigate what they've been doing,” he said. “Some of our friends on the other side of the aisle did join us, although several dozen, I believe, did not, which is truly an alarming prospect.”

Kiley said that Congress does have the ability to act as a check on any potential Chinese influence within the Biden administration.

“We do have the power of the purse and we have the ability to influence policy accordingly,” he said. “Right now we have a divided government, but the branch of our government that is closest to the people – the House of Representatives – has just had a change in the majority.”

Since gaining a slim majority in the House, the GOP has launched multiple investigations into the Biden administration, probing the extent of Big Tech collusion with White House officials and the weaponization of federal agencies against conservatives.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!