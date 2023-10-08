×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin kiley | israel | war | house

Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: US Support for Israel Must Be Bipartisan

By    |   Sunday, 08 October 2023 02:30 PM EDT

It is "absolutely essential" that the United States is united in its support of Israel and its right to defend itself, and that backing "needs to be bipartisan," Rep. Kevin Kiley said on Newsmax Sunday. 

"I have been very critical of this president's foreign policy … I have not been hesitant at all to criticize this president's foreign policy," the California Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "But frankly, I think right now we just need to focus on having as much support for Israel in the United States as we can and making sure that that support is bipartisan."

Kiley acknowledged that some members of Congress have made "vague characterizations" about Israel that he finds "absolutely appalling," but he also thinks a measure of bipartisan support can be reached.

"Even a few months ago, when you had a member on the other side make incredibly offensive and disparaging comments toward Israel, we passed a resolution in the House that had very broad bipartisan support," Kiley said. "I think there are only a handful of holdouts in support of Israel, so right now, at this moment where they face an attack on a scale that we have not seen in decades in that country, I want to build as much support in our country for standing by Israel."

Meanwhile, the situation at the United States' southern border is "absolutely unfathomable," said Kiley, noting that he and other members of the House Judiciary Committee have been focused on the matter since the beginning of the year. 

He noted that the committee brought in Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to testify and held a field hearing in Yuma, Arizona, at the border, and the House passed the Border Security Act.

Still, the border is a "huge national security risk," he said. 

"The one modicum of goodness you do see is that the Biden administration is starting to backtrack a little with its statement recently that there is an immediate need for more physical barriers," said Kiley. "We need to remain focused on border security. As you know, it is the biggest threat perhaps that our nation is facing right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
It is "absolutely essential" that the United States is united in its support of Israel and its right to defend itself, and that backing "needs to be bipartisan," Rep. Kevin Kiley said on Newsmax Sunday.
kevin kiley, israel, war, house
402
2023-30-08
Sunday, 08 October 2023 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved