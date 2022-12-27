Rep.-Elect Kevin Kiley to Newsmax: California Dem Rule 'Parody, Cartoonishly Woke'

California has become a "parody" with its woke indoctrination under Democrat rule, including pushing the stripping of parental rights in leading children into gender reassignment surgeries, according to Rep.-elect Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., on Newsmax.

"In California. I mean, you can't make this stuff up in terms of how chilling this is, how cartoonishly woke it is, saying – putting aside whatever you might think of these surgeries — to say that we're going to have the state of California kidnap your child, essentially, take custody of them if they cross state lines," Kiley told Tuesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"I mean, it just shows you how far afield California is."

And, Kiley warned, California is the home of Big Tech, the companies like Twitter that is being exposed for acting under the influence of the Biden administration is silence dissenting opinions and frame anything that does not comport with liberal ideology as "disinformation."

"When it comes to what is and is not misinformation, and certainly you know, we need to be very cautious now of any attempts on the part of the government or this administration to influence the behavior of tech companies under this banner of misinformation," Kiley told host Rob Schmitt. "We've seen how harmful that is."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!