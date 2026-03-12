Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: Independent Run Counters Calif. Gerrymandering

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Thursday that his decision to change his party affiliation and run for reelection as an independent is not a break with President Donald Trump or the GOP's policy agenda, but a response to what he called a destructive redistricting fight that has intensified partisan warfare in Congress.

Kiley announced last Monday that he had officially filed the paperwork to leave the Republican Party and change his affiliation to independent, though he continues to caucus with Republicans.

Appearing on "National Report," as lawmakers sparred over Department of Homeland Security funding and a newly disclosed FBI bulletin tied to Iran, Kiley said he remains aligned with Republicans on key issues even as he sheds the party label in his California race.

"Well, in California, you know, [Gov.] Gavin Newsom has attacked our democracy by overthrowing the independent redistricting commission that we had and bringing us back to the era of partisan gerrymandering, where he's saying that partisanship is going to be elevated above all else in terms of how we draw our district lines," Kiley said.

California's new map put Kiley into a Sacramento-area 6th District that leans Democrat, and his party switch narrowed the House breakdown to 217 Republicans, 214 Democrats and one independent.

State voters approved Proposition 50 in November 2025, temporarily replacing California's usual independent congressional redistricting process with legislatively drawn maps through 2030, a change that reshaped several seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Kiley said he sees his independent run as a direct response to that change.

"So I think that the antidote to that is to say, 'OK, we can just take partisanship out of the equation,'" he said.

"That's just the way … it's done with most offices, by the way: your mayor, your city councilor, your district attorney, your sheriff, these are nonpartisan offices in most cases," he said.

"And so that's what it means for me to be running under no party preference."

Kiley also sought to shut down any suggestion that the move reflects a policy split with Trump or congressional Republicans.

"And I do support the SAVE [America] Act, of course, and funding the Department of Homeland Security," Kiley said.

He added, "I have been very frustrated with the hyper-partisan atmosphere in Washington, D.C. … [I]n particular, this has … reached a high point here with this terrible redistricting war that's taking place across the country."

Kiley made the remarks as Congress remained deadlocked over DHS funding and as officials in California responded to an FBI bulletin warning that Iran could consider launching drones from a vessel off the West Coast, though authorities said there was no confirmed imminent threat.

The DHS shutdown entered its fourth week Thursday, with The Associated Press reporting that the impasse has strained airport operations and exposed sharp disagreements over immigration enforcement, ICE, U.S. Customs and Border Protection funding and oversight demands from Democrats.

Kiley argued that national security concerns make the funding fight more urgent.

"We had bipartisan support for the Department of Homeland Security funding bill in the House, but then it's been held up in the Senate," Kiley said.

"Both sides just need to come together, figure out what needs to be done to give a little on each side — whatever the remaining issues are — and put politics aside and put the safety of the American people first," he said.

His independent candidacy now stands as one of the most closely watched tests of whether a Republican-aligned incumbent can hold a newly Democrat-leaning California district without a party label in a cycle already shaped by redistricting battles in multiple states.

