Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Hypocrites for Rejecting Spending Bill Reports

The Biden administration and Democrats are showing their "hypocrisy" by pushing back on the Congressional Business Office and the Senate parliamentarian about their reports on the cost of the Build Back Better Act, Rep. Kevin Hern said on Newsmax Friday.

"When they get the information they don't like, they rail against the people who are in charge in a nonpartisan role to look at this and say whether this is going to be law under reconciliation rules," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Thursday rejected the Democrats' third try at including immigration in the spending bill, reports CNN, writing that the latest argument is "not much different in its effect than the previous proposals we have considered. These are substantial policy changes with lasting effects just like those we previously considered and outweigh the budgetary impact."

MacDonough was appointed in 2012 by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, "probably one of the most liberal leaders of the Senate in history," said Hern, adding that she determined the measure wouldn't pass muster.

But still, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others in the House and Senate are calling on lawmakers to "ignore the parliamentarian, and that's very unfortunate for all," said Hern.

As a result, the Senate will have to determine how to pass the spending bill not by reconciliation, but by a Senate fighting it out for the larger share of a 50-50 vote.

Meanwhile, the findings from the Congressional Budget Office show the Build Back Better Bill could add another $5 trillion to the nation's debt over the next 10 years.

"If you raise taxes for 10 years, it only pays for one or two years of the programs," said Hern.

But President Joe Biden has said the bill is "fiscally responsible" and will pay for itself, and press secretary Jen Psaki called the CBO's report "fake."

"I don't know what kind of Kool-Aid they are drinking over there," Hern said. "I thank goodness for the future of this country that Sen. Joe Manchin isn't buying it….many Democrats are accepting it but all the while in this, they're wanting to reward their millionaires and billionaires in New York, New Jersey, and California."

