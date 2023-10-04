Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Still Weighing Speaker Bid

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Newsmax that he was prayerful considering whether to run for speaker of the House of Representatives.

Appearing Wednesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Hern said that House Republicans are looking for a lawmaker outside the establishment who can lead the charge in decreasing the national debt.

"As I call members — I certainly haven't made the final decision yet — but as I call members and talk to them about what they're looking for, they don't want the status quo," Hern said. "They don't want somebody that's been around 10, 15, 20 years proceeding forward, doing the same thing that we've seen time and time again.

"My wife and I are praying about it. It's a big decision," he continued, "It's a big decision not only for the House of Representatives, the Republican conference, but I would argue for the future of America. And we're not taking this lightly."

Hern is one of a handful of Republicans in the mix to potentially succeed Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was removed from his role as speaker after a successful motion to vacate.

Among the names that have officially announced are House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., is also a potential prospect.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the acting speaker pro tempore, adjourned the House and it is expected to proceed in the process early next week.

