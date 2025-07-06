Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Military Will Now Get What It Needs

The GOP megabill, signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4 at the White House, among its many achievements, ensures that the military is getting what it needs to restore its strength worldwide, Rep. Kevin Hern said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"What we see going on around the world is making sure our men and women in uniform are getting the resources they need [to get] back to the lethal fighting machine that they can be," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I think when you see the recruiting that's been surpassed in just a few short months compared to what it was under the Biden administration, it's incredible."

Meanwhile, Trump is "on a roll" after campaigning on keeping taxes low, helping the working class by cutting taxes on tips and overtime, and reducing the tax burden on seniors, said Hern.

The bill also secures the southern border, he said.

"As you remember, at the joint address back in the earlier part of the year when he told the Democrats, we don't need to change the laws, we just need a new president," Hern said. "He has put unprecedented restrictions on the border, a 99% reduction. We now have to secure our southern border."

Meanwhile, the Medicaid changes, which require able-bodied recipients to work for benefits, will prove "very popular," as "80-plus percent of Americans, Republicans and Democrats, think you should work if you're going to get benefits," the congressman added.

"We should measure our success with our social programs about how many people we get into a job and get on to sustainability of life, as opposed to depending on the federal government," he said. "All this bill does is say 80 hours a week per month or volunteering per month. And that's all … we've got to get people back to work experiencing the American dream and let them know that the federal government is not their savior. It's to help them get back on their feet."

The bill also makes Trump's tax cuts permanent, which is the right path, he said.

"We're not going to have expiring tax codes anymore for the American people, Democrat or Republican or those who don't care about politics," said Hern. "It's the right move. Now we need to focus on spending cuts in America and pushing those ideas back to the states."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com