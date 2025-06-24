Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Confident Middle East Ceasefire Will Hold

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Newsmax there's a strong likelihood the ceasefire between Israel and Iran will hold.

Hern told "National Report" on Tuesday that the agreement should hold "unless there's something else that somebody wants to do from Iran."

He said Israel has the greater capability to stick with the agreement. "I don't think Israel is going to launch anything based on some of the comments that we're getting here in Congress."

Hern, the GOP House Policy Committee chair, said, however, there's never a guarantee when it comes to a situation like the Iranian-Israeli conflict.

"I think history tells us anytime that you're having a war, skirmish or however you want to classify this engagement, wind down, there's always going to be late-minute firings. And I think [President Donald Trump] knows this," said Hern.

He referenced frustration displayed by Trump when talking with reporters outside the White House where Trump used graphic language to describe the apparent inability of both nations to de-escalate once both had agreed to a ceasefire.

Hern said Trump sincerely wants peace. "What you're seeing and the world is seeing from President Trump, he values lives."

Hern added that Trump is wrongly characterized by some politicians. "He's not a warmonger, as many of the Democrats want to say about him, some Republicans as well."

Trump's surprise Monday announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran marked the end of nearly two weeks of attacks on Iran followed by Iranian counterstrikes. Israel began attacking Iran on June 12 after Iran stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons program. Trump ordered the U.S. military into the fray against Iran on Saturday. Two days later, Trump announced that terms of a ceasefire had been accepted by both nations.

