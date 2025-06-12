Rep. Hern to Newsmax: US Going After Cartels, Organized Crime With Remittance Tax

A proposed new tax on money that migrants earn in the U.S. and send back home to family is "codifying, going after the cartels and the organized crimes in America that make this all happen," Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

The tax, part of the proposed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" making its way through the Senate, is a 3.5% tax on "remittances" from noncitizens in the U.S., or money transferred back to relatives and family in the migrants' home country.

"Certainly, as we know from our early days of going after organized crime, it's about follow the money," Hern told Newsmax's "National Report."

"And that's what we're doing here. President [Donald] Trump and his team has done a great job of shutting down the border. We've seen that since he's been in office in January. No new laws, just execution of the laws, which is what he said at the state of the Union.

"What we're doing here is codifying, going after the cartels and the organized crimes in America that make this all happen. We're talking billions of dollars annually that the CBP, ICE, and others, law enforcement, FBI have all said is happening. And we're going after this," he added.

The U.S. is "going to raise billions of dollars with this," he told Newsmax.

"We're going to get it through."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com