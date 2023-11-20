×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin hern | democrats | joe biden | 2024 election | polls | donald trump | gag orders

Rep. Kevin Hern to Newsmax: Democrats 'Embarrassed' by Biden

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 05:18 PM EST

Oklahoma Republican Rep. Kevin Hern told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats are "embarrassed" by President Joe Biden and their plan for 2024 has "fallen by the wayside."

Hern said on "Newsline" that the Democrats' "plan that they had earlier this year, that Joe Biden is the only Democrat that could beat President [Donald] Trump has certainly fallen by the wayside," due to Biden's poor polling numbers in recent weeks.

He added, "You see him [Biden] falling in his own polls, Democrats, and now [former] president [Trump], as you just mentioned, is winning in many if not all, of the polls across America and continuing to rack up more and more."

The congressman later added, "Well certainly I think what you're seeing right now with these polls, because they are taken privately, is you're seeing more and more Democrats that are embarrassed by the actions of their president."

Hern went on to address the recent gag orders issued against Trump in his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York, saying that "what we're seeing right now, gag orders being put in place with all these different court battles because they know that his message is winning."

He added, "Certainly, you know us as Republicans, we're not embarrassed by the strength that President Trump has shown and will show again as the next president of the United States of America."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Oklahoma Republican Rep. Kevin Hern told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats are "embarrassed" by President Joe Biden and their plan for 2024 has "fallen by the wayside."
kevin hern, democrats, joe biden, 2024 election, polls, donald trump, gag orders, gop
280
2023-18-20
Monday, 20 November 2023 05:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved