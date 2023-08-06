×
Rep. Hern to Newsmax: 'Sad' That Only Red States Help Protect Border

By    |   Sunday, 06 August 2023 02:35 PM EDT

It's "sad" that only red states are sending help to Texas to protect the southern border, Rep. Kevin Hern, whose state of Oklahoma is sending National Guard troops, said on Newsmax Sunday. 

"Every state in the nation is a border state," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "And now, firsthand, New York is getting to see that, New York City and Chicago, some of the other large cities, and you hear the whining of the mayors talking about how outrageous it is that these illegal immigrants would be put into their cities."

But places like Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Southern California have experienced the issue for many years, and Texas's Gov. Greg Abbott needs help, Hern said. 

"This is all because President [Joe] Biden is doing a terrible job," he added. 

He also pointed out that he was the first last year to call for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign "because of the poor job he was doing," and now he's calling for his impeachment. 

The problem is Democrat leadership, said Hern. 

"If you remember just four years ago, the famous video of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in President Trump's office and [him] saying 'we're going to seal the border and I need funding for it' and they gave him a hard time," he said. "It wasn't until some Democrats went to the border and silently came back until Speaker Pelosi said that we had to seal the southern border."

Numbers of immigrants entering the country were dropping under Trump, he added, but now "we're seeing a complete invasion, not just from Mexico but from all over the world, from 106 different countries, coming across our southern border, entering into the United States illegally, and we don't know where they are."

He added that many are ending up in the nation's large cities, and that "it's just a travesty that this president and his administration won't secure the sovereignty of the southern border." 

The Republican-led House passed HR-2 with a complete list of remedies like building the border wall, but "the Senate is yet to do anything" to seal the border, said Hern. 

