Hassett to Newsmax: House GOP to Deliver July 4 Tax Cuts

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, told Newsmax on Tuesday he's certain the House will pass President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act before July 4, calling House Republicans "patriots" who will deliver a "glorious present" to Americans.

Hassett said he is 100% confident the House will pass the Senate's revised version of Trump's tax and border security bill before the president's Friday deadline.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Hassett said the House is ready to send the legislation to Trump's desk in time for Independence Day.

"The House already passed the bill. It went to the Senate. The Senate revised it, and now the House has a chance to vote on the revised bill and send an American, a glorious present to everybody on the Fourth of July," Hassett said.

The legislation includes middle-class tax cuts and major immigration enforcement provisions. Hassett asserted that the bill is designed to help working Americans, not the wealthy.

"It's not a tax cut for the rich. It's a tax cut for people who have overtime, who have tips, who have a little extra work on the side, and have Social Security," he said. "This is a bill that's going to put $10,000 in the pockets of the American people."

"If the bill doesn't pass, then what would happen would be we would create a recession because it would be the biggest tax hike in history," he said.

Hassett also chastised congressional Democrats, accusing them of prioritizing party loyalty over patriotism, economic stability, and national security.

"Not a single Democrat cares about border security enough, apparently, to vote for the bill," he said. "I've been very disappointed. … I can't remember a time while Joe Biden was president that a single Democrat even voted no on any of his nominees."

"If you have a 'D,' then you just do whatever the 'D' masters tell you to do," he added.

The Senate passed the bill Tuesday in a 51–50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie. Three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — voted against the measure, joining Democrats' unified opposition.

House GOP leaders are expected to move quickly to vote on the amended bill. Despite Senate defections, Hassett praised House Republicans for staying united behind the legislation.

"These House Republicans are patriots," he said. "They're going to do the right thing and get this done."

If passed, Trump is expected to sign the bill into law ahead of the holiday weekend.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com