Hassett to Newsmax: TikTok Users' Data Secure Under Deal

Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, praised the TikTok deal President Donald Trump approved earlier in the day with Chinese President Xi Jinping, telling Newsmax on Friday it’s “another example” of Trump’s art of the deal.

“Given the really terrific conversation that President Xi and President Trump had today, people won’t really notice a difference, but their data will be secure,” Hassett told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “You don’t have to worry about people spying from China ... it’s a great deal for people who love to use TikTok.”

The agreement comes after months of pressure to bring TikTok under U.S. ownership.

Lawmakers and national security officials have long raised alarms about the Chinese-owned app’s ability to collect data from more than 150 million U.S. users. During Trump’s first term, his administration attempted to force the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to American firms such as Oracle and Walmart, a plan later stalled in court.

Trump’s new accord revives that push, aiming to put American partners in control of U.S. user data and key infrastructure while allowing the app to function normally. Details of ownership restructuring have yet to be released, but Hassett emphasized that the focus is on ensuring Americans can keep using TikTok without sacrificing privacy or security.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com