WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin cramer | memorial day | freedom | patriotism

Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Young People Don't Know Cost of Freedom

By    |   Saturday, 25 May 2024 02:59 PM EDT

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., reflected on the meaning of Memorial Day and told Newsmax on Saturday that "many young people don't know the cost of freedom."

Asked during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda" how to bring patriotism back to a country that seems to have lost its way, Cramer said, "The way I would start ... I would encourage every parent and every grandparent to bring your children and your grandchild to a Memorial Day event that doesn't just involve hot dogs."

Cramer, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, noted that his great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather died at the Battle of Bunker Hill during the American Revolutionary War and that his family's service to the country goes back "to the very very beginning."

He suggested Americans should bring their families to a state or local cemetery and participate in memorials to better understand the nation's history of sacrifice.

"[W]e are living in a time when a lot of young people don't know or understand the cost of freedom, and we need to remind them." Cramer said. "And I think that Memorial Day is a good time to start that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., reflected on the meaning of Memorial Day and told Newsmax on Saturday that "many young people don't know the cost of freedom."Asked during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda" how to bring patriotism back to a country that seems to have lost its...
kevin cramer, memorial day, freedom, patriotism
238
2024-59-25
Saturday, 25 May 2024 02:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved