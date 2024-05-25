Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Young People Don't Know Cost of Freedom

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., reflected on the meaning of Memorial Day and told Newsmax on Saturday that "many young people don't know the cost of freedom."

Asked during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda" how to bring patriotism back to a country that seems to have lost its way, Cramer said, "The way I would start ... I would encourage every parent and every grandparent to bring your children and your grandchild to a Memorial Day event that doesn't just involve hot dogs."

Cramer, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, noted that his great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather died at the Battle of Bunker Hill during the American Revolutionary War and that his family's service to the country goes back "to the very very beginning."

He suggested Americans should bring their families to a state or local cemetery and participate in memorials to better understand the nation's history of sacrifice.

"[W]e are living in a time when a lot of young people don't know or understand the cost of freedom, and we need to remind them." Cramer said. "And I think that Memorial Day is a good time to start that."

