Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: English Should Be US Official Language

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., made a plea on Newsmax for English to be the United States' official language while highlighting the dangers of foreigners "who can't read a word of English" obtaining a commercial driver's license.

Speaking on behalf of his Republican colleagues, Cramer told "Saturday Agenda," "The bill that we're behind is the English Language Unity Act."

The congressman said that while the Constitution limits federal government involvement at the state level, it "does give interstate commerce authority to the federal government on purpose for a good reason."

"The fact that that there's a ring that's been cheating — helping immigrants cheat on CDL licenses, for example — there are laws, but this is about more than the law. This is about the enforcement of the law. And so that means sometimes Congress has to step in and provide more teeth, if you will, to the laws, as well."

Cramer's appearance was prompted by a story on "Saturday Agenda" regarding a teenager, Connor Dzion, who was killed in 2017 due to a semi-truck accident, according to the Florida Times-Union.

"Along came Yadwinder Sangha," the driver who struck Dzion, "who can't read English, in violation of the rules that every driver must be able to read road signs in order to drive in America," attorney Curry Pajcic said of the incident. "Yadwinder was on his 25th hour of a road trip that took him from Quebec all the way down the Eastern Seaboard, all the way to Palm Beach."

