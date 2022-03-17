Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Russia Pushing Green Energy To Make US Dependent on Their Oil

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Thursday that Russia is funding environmental groups across the United States to advocate against American energy independence and force the country to rely upon Russian oil and gas.

The North Dakota senator said during his appearance on "American Agenda" that "in 2018 a House committee found evidence" that the Russian involvement in U.S. energy lobbying was occurring.

"The Senate, under Democratic ... leadership, admitted as much; that Russia was spending money in the United States to push us toward the Green New Deal," Cramer explained.

"Both Russia and the political left in the United States get to promote what they love most, and that is a social[ist] economic system," he added. "The Green New Deal, that has always been much more about a socialist economic agenda than it has been about the environment."

Cramer also said that the "collusion" between Russia and the political left on energy policy requires "some sort of investigation." He suggested that the House and Senate Oversight Committees would be the proper groups to initiate such a probe.

"You've got John Kerry, who is the climate czar — the global climate czar for this administration — running around the world, telling countries not to buy American fossil energy, which then forces them into the arms of other fossil energy producers like Russia, or others who don't have our environmental standards, don't have our labor standards, and certainly don't have our economic best interest in mind."

The senator then emphasized how cleaner U.S. natural gas is than Russian gas.

"Natural gas produced by Vladimir Putin's Russia put in a pipeline and shipped to other European countries ... emits 41% more greenhouse gas emissions than American natural gas produced, liquefied, and sent on a ship to those same locations."

