Kevin Cabrera to Newsmax: Opponents Buying Radio Time to 'Silence Our Voice'

Kevin Cabrera, a candidate for Miami-Dade commissioner, told Newsmax on Monday night that his opponents are trying to use "the tactics that we see in Cuba" to defeat him.

"What I think here is what we're seeing here is very clear," Cabrera told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Hispanics are the largest-growing group here in Florida and all around the United States. And what we've seen is that for the first time in the history of Florida, we have more registered Republicans than Democrats, and that's in large part to Hispanics turning to the Republican Party in Miami-Dade County."

He continued, "We saw [former President Donald Trump] have a swing of 25% points this past election cycle, which I'm sure is terrifying these folks and … how did they respond to that? They responded to that by trying to buy our radio stations and silence our voice. And those are the tactics that we see in Cuba. The tactics that my family fled, and I think it's offensive what they're trying to do to us."

Cabrera went on to say, "I lived in south Florida. I talked to the Cubans. I've been to Havana. You see what they've been through? You see what they escaped to come here and then when you see it, trying to infiltrate its way back in, you see, the election just happened in Colombia. They just brought in a communist. It's scary stuff."

