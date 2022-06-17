Rep. Brady to Newsmax: Biden 'In Denial' About Border Crisis, Inflation

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden is "in denial" about the crisis at the southern border and the bleak state of the U.S. economy.

"We've had 700 migrants die on American soil since this president took office," Brady pointed out during an interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "He doesn't seem to care at all about this humanitarian, sex trafficking, drug trafficking crisis we've got here."

"He certainly hasn't been to West Texas, where he has driven up oil and gas prices in a way no one could imagine, and it's just crushing families."

The Texas congressman also took issue with a recent interview of Biden by The Associated Press, where the president said a recession is "not inevitable" and denied any involvement in perpetuating it.

"Look, everyone in America knows a recession is coming, and it's going to be really harsh, and it was driven by this president," Brady stated. "The bottom line is working women, working families, people of color, they haven't had it this bad in decades. But under Joe Biden, it is only going to get worse."

When asked if he supported impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over alleged negligence in the ongoing border crisis, Brady replied, "There's got to be accountability on all these issues, including on the border as well."

"We just want someone. A president, vice president, secretary of homeland security, who will actually take this crisis seriously because we're paying such a steep price for it," Brady said.

"But the bottom line too is, look, this president doesn't care. So, I'm not sure whoever's in there is going to make that much of a difference," he added.

