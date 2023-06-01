Tech CEO to Newsmax: Fears of Advanced AI Warranted

Fears that advanced artificial intelligence could lead to rises in privacy invasions, stalking applications and government use in secrecy are warranted, DeepAI CEO Kevin Baragona told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I think it's reasonable to be somewhat-to-very concerned about the rise of AI and all the risks that it faces," Baragona told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "From privacy invasions, to the stalking applications, impersonations, to even further risks than that.

"People all over the country and the world need to educate themselves on what is possible and what will become possible so that we can begin to take steps [to prevent abuse]."

Baragona joined the likes of Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in signing an open letter in March calling on all AI labs to take a six-month pause on training the most advanced AI models.

"That [was] to protect against the risk that we create AI that is smarter than people," he said. "That is a little bit of a different type of risk than a privacy and stalker-type applications we were talking about.

"During this time, our government I think needs to start acting a little bit to start to protect our rights and protect against this future threat that AI is posing to our country."

Baragona said the government should enact stronger privacy regulations and stop the rise of deepfakes, which are manipulated video or other digital representations that yield seemingly realistic, but fabricated, images and sounds. But he does not have a lot of faith in the Biden administration pushing forward on such regulations.

"The current state of leadership in this country is not super inspiring," he said. "After all, they put Kamala Harris in charge of regulating AI, so I think that's somewhat disturbing."

Baragona said the scary thing is, some countries might be using this technology and the U.S. does not even know it because the technology is so widespread, it is hard to stop. He said the U.S. government should "take the threat seriously."

"Take actions that defend Americans' rights," he said. "We need to grow the AI industry in this country. We can do it in a way that's safe and doesn't, for instance, let China win the future."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!