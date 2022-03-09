Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: GOP Won't Make Jackson Hearings 'Political Circus'

While Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will not face the political vitriol Democrats heaped on Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the Republicans should not rubber-stamp her confirmation to the Supreme Court, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warned on Newsmax.

"One thing I can promise you: We're not going to replay the political circus the Democrats gave us with Justice Kavanaugh; you're not going to see Republicans go into the gutter; you're not going to see personal smears; you're not going to see the nastiness," Cruz told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co."

"But we do have a responsibility to carefully to vigorously vet her record."

Cruz, who went to law school with Jackson, told host Sean Spicer he met with Jackson for an hour Tuesday in his Senate office, joking she turned down his offer for Cuban coffee.

"As a Cuban American, I'm kind of suspicious of anyone that doesn't drink coffee, but that may not be a reason to vote," Cruz joked.

Cruz, who wrote "One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History," noted it takes just one vote to change American freedoms or laws in the Supreme Court.

"One vote can make the difference between whether our rights are protected or taken away, and so we have a responsibility to do everything we can to shine a light on her record, on her approach, to understand what kind of justice she'd be," Cruz added to Spicer.

Brown was nominated by President Joe Biden, as promised in his presidential campaign, as the first Black woman for the Supreme Court. Republican-nominated justices have faced contentious Senate confirmations over the years, particularly those of Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Kavanaugh, and former nominee Robert Bork.

"I hope we have a very vigorous confirmation hearing," Cruz said, when asked if Republicans might allow Jackson to be confirmed in the Senate without as much debate.

