Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Give Cop Killers Death Penalty

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik condemned the killing of NYPD officer Jonathan Dillard and criticized New York state bail reform laws while agreeing with former President Donald Trump's demand for mandatory death sentences for cop killers.

Kerik expressed his dismay on Newsmax's "American Agenda" over the Dillard's death, emphasizing the broader impact on law enforcement nationwide.

"They go to work on a daily basis," he said. "They put their lives on the line, and they don't know if they're coming home that night or not."

Kerik added, "Anytime you lose an officer like Dillard in the line of duty, it has an impact on the entire department. It has an impact on the police service in general around the country." He highlighted the unpredictability officers face and the daily risks.

"In this case, Dillard should not have been dead," Kerik said, blaming lenient laws for enabling the alleged perpetrator's freedom. He criticized New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's bail reform laws, arguing that they allowed dangerous individuals to evade consequences. Kerik noted that even liberal New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged legislative changes to hold criminals accountable.

During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump called for mandatory death sentences for those convicted of killing police officers. Trump's demand came shortly after he attended Dillard's wake.

Kerik echoed Trump's sentiments, advocating for harsher penalties for cop killers.

Responding to Trump's proposal, Kerik voiced his support for capital punishment in such cases, citing the severity of the crime. He criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her past actions, accusing her of supporting individuals involved in violent attacks against law enforcement.

"We have a vice president in office today and an active vice president who, in 2020, was sending Twitter messages out asking people to support and assist in bailing people out of jail who were engaged in violence against police in Portland [Oregon] in attacks on the Portland courthouse and other attacks around the country," he said.

"The vice president of the United States was urging her supporters to go bail those violent prisoners out of jail. That's the kind of administration we're working with. That's what the cops have to deal with today," he concluded.

