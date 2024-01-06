Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Trump Return Would Spell Doom for Dems

In a Saturday interview on Newsmax, former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik asserted that Donald Trump, currently leading in polls, poses a significant threat to the Biden administration and the Democratic Party if he wins the presidency in the upcoming election.

"They didn't know what he was gonna do, but now ... they realize, one, he's running, two, he's leading in the polls. And they know if he gets in, listen, you don't have to be a genius to know if he gets to the election and he's there on Election Day, he is going to annihilate the Biden administration," Kerik said.

"He's going to annihilate the Democratic Party and Joe Biden," he added. "Everybody knows it. So they've got to do everything in their power to basically take him out of the picture. And at the way we're going, I don't put anything past them," warned Kerik.

Concerns about potential legal battles surrounding Trump and his associates were also raised during the interview. Kerik emphasized the jeopardy those connected to Trump faced, stating, "His family, his friends, his supporters, his colleagues, his employees. Most importantly, most importantly, is the attorneys. We have learned there is no longer an attorney-client privilege. You know, when you're dealing with the Biden DOJ [Department of Justice], we've learned that ... if you don't have the money to pay for your defense, you don't get that constitutional right to a fair trial and to a defense in trial."

When asked about personal concerns, undeterred Kerik stated, "Listen, I've been through this. Every time the president gets sued or charged, or [former New York City Mayor Rudy] Giuliani does, you know, I get some premium as a witness. And in many of these cases, the bottom line is you can't back down. Nobody's gonna back down."

Kerik continued, "Giuliani is not gonna back down. I'm not going to back down. And President [Trump] should never ever back down because if you stop fighting, this country will turn into turn to socialism in in a matter of months after the next election. You can't stop fighting."

Kerik criticized New York State Attorney General Letitia James for her alleged political motivations and racial remarks.

He condemned her actions, saying, "Her racist comments and her personal attacks have been something we've never seen before by an attorney general. Attorneys general are supposed to be, you know, the law-and-order chiefs of the state. This woman is nothing but a political operative for the Democratic Party."

James recently called for a $370 million fine against Trump and his company. She's also calling for a lifetime ban on him from the real estate industry in New York altogether, reported NBC News. Kerik labeled it as a "conspiracy within the party," claiming that this move, akin to a "dictatorship," aims to prevent Trump's candidacy in 2024.

"You have the same thing going on in Georgia that you have in New York. You have the United States attorneys being controlled by the White House. This is the Democratic Party in a substantial major conspiracy nationwide to basically keep Trump from getting on the ballot in 2024," he said.

