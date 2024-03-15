Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Hochul's Subway Security Efforts 'Theater'

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik denounced New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's recent decision to deploy the National Guard for subway security, branding the move as "theater" during an interview with Newsmax on Friday.

"I put out a tweet last week saying that that whole scenario with the New York governor was a farce. It was all theater. You know, some thug that wants to carry a gun on a subway ... not doing it in a backpack," Kerik said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Kerik spoke about the history of crime reduction in New York City, highlighting the strategies implemented during former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's tenure.

"In 1994, when Giuliani took over New York City, we realized very quickly that more than 50% of the people stopped for jumping turnstiles were actually wanted felons or that had guns on them," Kerik said.

"Had we flooded the system like we did in '94, you would have had this guy before he got on that train," he said, referring to a recent altercation on a New York subway.

On Thursday, according to police, a 36-year-old man entered a subway station through an emergency exit without paying and boarded an a train around 4:30 p.m. Approximately 10 minutes later, he began arguing with a 32-year-old rider. The situation escalated, with the 36-year-old brandishing a gun after being stabbed by a woman accompanying the 32-year-old, NBC New York reported.

The shooting took place amid heightened concerns about subway safety following a series of high-profile crimes. Just a week prior, Hochul announced she would deploy the National Guard to assist police in searching individuals for weapons in the subway system.

In response to the incident, the Brooklyn district attorney's office announced that they would not prosecute the 32-year-old rider who reportedly disarmed and shot the fare-beater during the altercation. The shooter fired four rounds as the train approached the Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop, injuring the 36-year-old man, who was last reported to be in critical condition.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

