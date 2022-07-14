Kentucky AG to Newsmax: Judges Focused on Policy, Not Abortion Law

Kentucky's trigger law to ban abortion has yet to take effect because some judges in the state are "more concerned about policy outcomes" than they are about following the law after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, said on Newsmax, Thursday.

Under the terms of the state's Human Life Protection Act, which was passed with bipartisan support, the state's trigger law should have taken effect, the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I'm 100% pro-life and want to make sure that we do everything we possibly can here to protect the lives of the unborn, and so we've been defending this Human Life Protection Act in court."

But with the judges who won't take action, "hopefully by the time we get to our state Supreme Court, we will get the appropriate ruling that allows for this law to go into effect," said Cameron.

Cameron, a GOP candidate for governor in Kentucky, noted that 19 Democrats in the state House and Senate voted for the bill's passage, so it expressed the values of Kentucky that "we're going to stand up and protect life."

In addition, there are crisis protection centers in the state that "reflect the values of our citizens" and that pregnant women are supported.

"We need to make sure that we're taking that next step in advocating for pregnant women and advocating for the unborn, so we're going to do that here in Kentucky through these pregnancy centers through churches, and through other groups and associations that care deeply about the lives of the unborn," said Cameron. "I'm proud to be walking alongside them in this effort."

Cameron also on Thursday talked about the Kentucky's problems with drug overdoses related to fentanyl and opioids, after a new ABC News report showed that 2,250 Kentucky residents died of drug overdoses in 2021.

"That's obviously a sobering number, and we're very disheartened by the increase in opioid deaths that we've seen," said Cameron, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the Susan B. Anthony group for his race.

"A lot of the challenge that we're seeing is because we have a poor southern border," Cameron said. "A lot of the opioid deaths that we've had here in Kentucky is connected to opioids and other drugs being laced with fentanyl."

Cameron noted that this week he was endorsed by more than 50 people in the law enforcement community who recognize he has the capacity to turn the state around, and said that as attorney general, he's helped to bring in $483 million to Kentucky to use for opioid abatement.

"Right now we've got what's called the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission that is working diligently to find ways to stem the tide of this epidemic, so I look forward to continuing that work as the next governor of Kentucky," Cameron said.

