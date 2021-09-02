Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Abortion Law Belongs to States, Not Courts

The fact Roe v. Wade has dictated abortion in the United States remains problematic, particularly as it saps the state legislature authority, according to Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton on Newsmax.

"It really creates a problem for the states because everything is uncertain for us," Paxton told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports" about the changing ideological makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court.

"It keeps changing. There's nothing in writing, and the reality is that's not the way the law should work. Not on something this important."

Paxton noted to guest host Carl Higbie that abortion law in the U.S. remains unsettled, particularly with regard to a state's rights to decide.

"Roe v. Wade was created out of nothing," Paxton said. "There was no precedent. There was no law. They claim it's constitutional, right, but they basically created this right that had never existed before, and they overrode all of our state laws, including Texas.

"And the reality is it should be local jurisdiction, local states making those decisions.

"And we can all have different opinions about that. You live in the state you want to live in and it should be elected representatives, not judges, making these calls."

Paxton noted President Joe Biden is forcing his abortion agenda on states.

"Obviously, you know, President Biden is strongly in favor of abortion, and he wants no limits on it," Paxton concluded. "He doesn't want states having any control over it. And the reality is that's not the way it should be."

