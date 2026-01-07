Minnesota Gov. Candidate to Newsmax: Defiant Walz a 'Man-Child'

Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls sharply criticized current Gov. Tim Walz on Newsmax on Wednesday after Walz, under mounting pressure over a sweeping state fraud scandal, announced he will not seek a third term but rejected calls to resign "over my dead body."

Walz's comments came a day after he stunned Minnesota politics by ending his bid for reelection amid growing scrutiny of alleged misuse of billions in state and federal welfare funds. The controversy has drawn intense criticism from GOP lawmakers and national figures and has reshaped the 2026 governor's race.

Qualls, a U.S. Army veteran and businessman who recently won a Minnesota Republican Party straw poll, seized on Walz's defiance in an interview on "National Report," calling the governor's remarks "unhinged" and blaming him for failing to take responsibility.

"When I heard him speak, it sounded like a 2-year-old complaining and blaming everyone else. Literally, it was like a man-child," Qualls said.

Qualls added that Republicans and even some Democrats privately celebrated Walz's decision to not seek reelection.

"We were all celebrating like we were freed from a Venezuela dictatorship," Qualls said.

Walz has faced calls from GOP state lawmakers to resign amid allegations that up to $9 billion in Minnesota's social services funds could have been lost to fraud during his administration.

A group of Republican legislators recently issued a joint call for his resignation, asserting serious malfeasance in office.

Walz, facing a Republican-led House Oversight Committee inquiry and vocal criticism from President Donald Trump and other GOP voices, insisted Tuesday that he will remain in office through the end of his term, rejecting resignation as a political obligation.

"Over my dead body will that happen," he told reporters.

Qualls, who has sought statewide office before and is positioning himself as an outsider candidate, argued that Walz's decision to stay in office only benefits Republican challengers.

"If he wants to stay there, that's terrific for us," Qualls said. "We have always had him to point to on the campaign trail."

In his interview, Qualls also attacked Walz's leadership on issues ranging from fraud enforcement to economic performance and public safety, claiming the governor's tenure has been a "disaster" and that Minnesota has seen economic decline over two decades, most recently under Walz's watch.

Qualls emphasized his personal story — growing up in Harlem and later in a trailer park in Oklahoma, followed by Army service and success in business — as proof that his outsider background will appeal to voters seeking change.

The developments widen the political battlefield in Minnesota. Walz's withdrawal from the race has prompted speculation about who will lead the Democrat ticket, with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar reportedly considering a bid.

On the Republican side, Qualls leads a crowded field. His recent straw-poll victory signals potential momentum.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com