Minn. Governor Candidate to Newsmax: Mayor Frey 'Ill-Suited'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is "ill-suited for the role," and violence in the city is up 45% since Gov. Tim Walz took office, Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls said on Newsmax.

Frey, slamming talks of "thoughts and prayers" after the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in South Minneapolis, is "typical for our mayor," Qualls told "National Report."

"He's ill-suited for the role. It's all the time for prayer right now. We start there first, and we always have as a country. We always will.

"But when you think about what's happened here is horrific. Shooting and killing here at Annunciation Church. … Sadly, this has become rather routine here in our country and specifically in our state.

"The tragedy of this event is isolated with this school shooter here, but we've seen violence in this city continually; less than 24 hours from this shooting was another shooting of seven people. One died, one [is in] critical condition, and they think it's gang-related."

"But what we've seen is that violent crime in our city in Minneapolis is up 45% since Gov. Walz has been in office. It's one of the reasons I'm running," Qualls added. "I've never held public office. I never wanted to, but I felt obligated because of my prior oath that I gave to our country and with needing just strong leadership in our state."

At least two children were killed, and 17 others were injured in the shooting. The gunman took his own life.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com