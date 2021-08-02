Ken Cuccinelli to Newsmax: Biden's Open Border 'Intentional' to Cull New Voters

The Biden administration is bitting the bullet on bad press of illegal immigration in a "calculated decision" to expand their voter base in the U.S., according to former acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli on Newsmax.

"They made a calculated decision at the beginning of this process that they were going to take all the incoming fire and the low poll numbers on immigration in an effort to get what they believe will be a bunch of illegal future voters that they believe will vote for them," Cuccinelli told Monday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." That's what this is about.

"This is not a mistake. This is not incompetence. This is intentional."

While the Biden administration has restored Title 42, permitting immediate expulsion of migrants attempting to cross the border because of COVID-19 pandemic safety risks, Cuccinelli is "not very confident" they will act to keep it in place for the long term.

Cuccinelli noted the Trump administration was turning back "85% to 90%" of illegal crossings in under two hours."

"It was truly a near-miraculous accomplishment that took an awful lot of effort and people to bring about, and they threw that away very quickly," Cuccinelli told co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino of the Biden administration,.

"So yes, they've continued the public health order, but unless the border states start using their personnel and the personnel other states are sending to them to enforce both their own public health orders blocking the border and because they're effectively being invaded."

Cuccinelli noted states have more "authority" than ever to enforce a strict border the Biden administration is failing to protect.

"They can return people, in my legal opinion, immediately," he continued. And this is state authorities, because the federal government has failed to do its job under Article IV, Section IV of the Constitution.

"The federal government is obligated to protect all the states from invasion, and they have failed to do that. So, between failing to protect from invasion and the public health threat, I believe the states have never had a higher point of authority to contend with this directly themselves."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, appeared just before on the program, reporting a Texas mayor has told him the Biden border authorities are so overwhelmed with migrants and children needing to be detained at official border crossing locales, they are being instructed to no longer patrol the border in other areas where migrants are crossing illegally and without checking in.

