Ken Cuccinelli to Newsmax: Biden Border Strategy Aimed at Future Dem Votes

Ken Cuccinelli, former acting deputy secretary of homeland security, voiced his concern on Newsmax that the influx of migrants over the southern border is "not unintentional," but part of a strategy in the Democratic Party to gain future votes.

Appearing Friday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Cuccinelli said the Biden administration "literally stripped out every program that we have put in place to stem the flow of illegal aliens ... They want these illegals coming. You and I see a crisis. President Trump sees a crisis. But they see a voter registration line."

According to statistics dating back to October 2018, U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw a record high number of encounters along the southwestern border in May at 180,034 encounters — 14,158 of which involved unaccompanied children.

Cuccinelli claimed that the proposed For the People Act, which was rejected Tuesday, ''would have ordered states to register" illegal immigrants to vote.

"And they [Democrats] took away the penalties for them voting, and they've also passed two amnesty bills out of the House. If they can't get it one way, they aim to get it another. Understand: This is not unintentional. This is intentional. This is the radical left's immigration policy," he said.

The rejected legislation states that "an individual shall not be prosecuted under any Federal or State law, adversely affected in any civil adjudication concerning [their] immigration status or naturalization, or subject to an allegation in any legal proceeding that the individual is not a citizen of the United States."

