Rep. Ken Buck to Newsmax: More Competition Needed Among Tech Giants

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck said on Newsmax that Big Tech needs to be reined in and laws must be put in place to protect consumers and increase competition among tech giants.

Appearing Wednesday on "Spicer & Co.," Buck, a Republican, said that he and his like-minded colleagues are working on legislation "to make sure that your data — your data, not Google's data, but your data — can be moved from one search engine to another. That creates competition."

Buck emphasized that the bill, set for House debate in September or October, would resemble the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which encouraged competition among phone companies by allowing the consumer to switch providers while keeping their phone number.

Buck pointed out that five other antitrust bills are circulating the House as well, all focused on reining in Big Tech. "These bills," he said, "will have an impact. These bills will break up these monopolies. They will create competition."

Buck then praised former President Donald Trump, who is suing Facebook, Twitter and YouTube parent company Google over alleged censorship even though they are private companies.

On Wednesday, Trump argued that Big Tech is "no longer private if they gave up their Section 230 liability protection."

Though Section 230 is subject to interpretation, topics surrounding the debate over reforming it, according to Brookings, include a perceived lack of agency from its users, privacy concern, and "conservative perception of anti-conservative bias."

"It's a liability protection the likes of which nobody in the history of our country has ever received, and we're not going to stand for it, and that makes them, in my opinion, very subject to the kind of penalties that we're talking about, which is potentially trillions of dollars,'' Trump said. ''It's a number that the likes of which nobody's seen before. The Supreme Court over the years, especially recently, has been very clear what you can and can't do as a private company, and they've done it all."

