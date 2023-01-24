×
Tags: ken paxton | who | biden administration

Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Biden Admin Unlawfully Delegated to WHO

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 January 2023 11:37 AM EST

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed Tuesday on Newsmax that the Biden administration unlawfully delegated the authority to declare a public health emergency to an outside organization.

Paxton said on "National Report" that "under the Constitution," declaring a public health emergency "is the role of Congress. And in the United States, to make this decision we can't delegate, under the Constitution, the authority of an outside organization."

Paxton said that the U.S. lacks "the authority to make these national decisions … I don't even think Congress could delegate the authority."

He added that legislators "could pass a law that decided when we have a health emergency, but there's nothing in the Constitution that allows delegation of authority to an outside World Health Organization."

Paxton later said, "The founders didn't want delegation of authority outside of Congress … they were suspicious of outside organizations, especially when they're overseas … in a country that may not be friendly to us."

The Texas Republican continued, "In this case, China is clearly not friendly to us and … they’re being influenced by China, and they're being influenced by other countries that may not have our best interests and very likely don't have our best interests in mind.

"They may have the best interest in China in mind, but they don't have our best interests. So clearly, the Biden administration is not only violating the Constitution, but they're … not looking out for the best interests of the citizens of this country."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday claimed that the Biden administration unlawfully delegated the authority to declare a public health emergency to an outside organization.
