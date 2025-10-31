Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Acetaminophen Risky for Pregnant Women

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appeared on Newsmax, Friday, to discuss his recent lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue over the risk Tylenol poses to pregnant women.

Paxton said Johnson & Johnson and its spinoff Kenvue deceived pregnant women about potential risks associated with taking acetaminophen, sold as Tylenol, asserting that the companies concealed evidence linking the over-the-counter pain reliever to autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The state filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Travis County District Court, accusing Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by failing to warn consumers that acetaminophen — Tylenol's active ingredient — might heighten the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders.

Paxton told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" he had previously sued Johnson & Johnson only to see them move their liabilities over to another company.

He said the company put a warning that acetaminophen may be bad for pregnant mothers.

"We think that we have a legitimate lawsuit," Paxton said. "And through discovery, we think we'll find out more."

Paxton said Johnson & Johnson has known there was a liability risk for Tylenol for years. The complaint alleges the companies engaged in a "fraudulent transfer" when Johnson & Johnson spun off its consumer health business into Kenvue in 2023, a move Paxton said was meant to "shield itself from liability."

"If they didn’t think they had a liability problem, why did they try to separate out the liabilities?" Paxton said. "Acetaminophen is a legitimate product for a lot of reasons. It's just that in this case with pregnant mothers there's risk."

