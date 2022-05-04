Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Trump Backing Vital but Record Will Decide Race

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, while calling former President Donald Trump's endorsement the "most valuable" he has ever seen in politics, told Newsmax Wednesday that he is also relying on his own record over the past eight years to lead him to victory against GOP challenger George P. Bush, the state's land commissioner.

"I'm certainly grateful for the president for his endorsement and his support of me," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We had a great working relationship while he was in office, and I really appreciate him. But I do think it's the record … you can compare it to my opponent, and it's a pretty stark difference."

Paxton added that if voters want someone in office who will continue to fight against the Biden administration and Big Tech, he is the "only choice."

The runoff races coming up in Texas show how competitive the races are for the Republican Party in the red state, he added.

"This is still a Republican state and so in order to hold office, you have to run as a Republican, which is why we have very competitive races, and I don't think that's necessarily bad," Paxton said. "It allows people to get out there and let the voters make their choice."

Paxton also commented on national news, including the leaked Supreme Court draft document concerning the Roe v. Wade abortion decision, and comments President Joe Biden has made in the past when he was senator compared to the statements he's making now on the issue of abortion.

"I think that's the Joe Biden that I think people thought they were getting when they put in for him," he said about Biden, who was a more centrist politician. "Clearly he's nowhere close to that position now."

Texas has one of the more strict abortion laws in the nation, and Paxton said he will not apologize for his state's pro-life stance. Further, if the court overturns the abortion ruling and sends decisions back to the states, Paxton said that is the right thing.

"I went to law school and graduated in 1991 from the University of Virginia, and my constitutional law professor, a relatively liberal guy, acknowledged that Roe v. Wade was made up," said Paxton. "There was no precedent for it. And he made the argument that we want courts making up law. But that's not the way the Constitution was set up that would give inordinate power to nine justices to decide for everyone in the country."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here