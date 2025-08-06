WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ken paxton | texas | redistricting

Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: O'Rourke's PAC to Be Investigated

By    |   Wednesday, 06 August 2025 05:40 PM EDT

In an effort to prevent the Republican-led Texas Legislature from redrawing congressional districts, more than 50 House Democrats left the state on Monday to prevent an official vote from taking place. Beto O'Rourke's political group, Powered by People, has been accused of funding the Democrats' out-of-state travel.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Wednesday that there will be an investigation into how this travel is being funded.

"So I'm announcing on your show that we are going to start the investigation today of Robert O'Rourke's Power by the People, or whatever he calls it — his PAC. And we're going to find out if they've done anything inappropriate, whether it's a bribe or whether if some type of other campaign finance laws were broken," Paxton said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Host Chris Salcedo asked Paxton if it's possible the Democrats' behavior could involve a crime.

"Absolutely," he replied. "We're going to find out. I don't have the details. Obviously, we are just announcing literally right now. We're getting it out today.

"Our questions for the organization will be sent out today. And depending on what those answers are, we'll find out whether we have something to investigate."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Wednesday that there will be an investigation of how more than 50 House Democrats' out-of-state travel is being funded.
ken paxton, texas, redistricting
338
2025-40-06
Wednesday, 06 August 2025 05:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved