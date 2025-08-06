Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: O'Rourke's PAC to Be Investigated

In an effort to prevent the Republican-led Texas Legislature from redrawing congressional districts, more than 50 House Democrats left the state on Monday to prevent an official vote from taking place. Beto O'Rourke's political group, Powered by People, has been accused of funding the Democrats' out-of-state travel.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Wednesday that there will be an investigation into how this travel is being funded.

"So I'm announcing on your show that we are going to start the investigation today of Robert O'Rourke's Power by the People, or whatever he calls it — his PAC. And we're going to find out if they've done anything inappropriate, whether it's a bribe or whether if some type of other campaign finance laws were broken," Paxton said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Host Chris Salcedo asked Paxton if it's possible the Democrats' behavior could involve a crime.

"Absolutely," he replied. "We're going to find out. I don't have the details. Obviously, we are just announcing literally right now. We're getting it out today.

"Our questions for the organization will be sent out today. And depending on what those answers are, we'll find out whether we have something to investigate."

