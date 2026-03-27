Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Texas Deserves Better Than Cornyn

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax that the people of the Lone Star State have had enough of Sen. John Cornyn.

Paxton is in a primary runoff with the Republican senator that will take place Tuesday, May 26. President Donald Trump has yet to endorse in the primary.

"He's been in office since I was in college, and I'm 63," Paxton said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "And as I've traveled the state… almost a year now, I've asked this question of every group I've been in front of – one person, 1,000, 2,000 people."

"The question is, Can you name one great accomplishment of John Cornyn?" Paxton added. "In the whole 40 years he's been in office, and no one has ever given me an answer. We are Texas and we deserve better representation than we've gotten."

"He plays the game in Washington," Paxton added. "He's been loyal to [Kentucky Sen.] Mitch McConnell. He's not been loyal to the people of Texas."

Paxton said Cornyn has not always been loyal to Trump.

"He opposed him in 2016 for president," Paxton said. "He opposed him in 2024, saying he was going another direction and that his time had passed.

"And he was critical of him saying, suggesting that the Russian hoax and all that stuff was true."

"He's also opposed him on the border wall," Paxton added. "He's been for amnesty his entire career, and he's certainly been a fan of [former President] Joe Biden.

"He helped them pass the Second Amendment restrictions, which we all hate here in Texas."

"He also helped him bring in Afghan refugees with no vetting," Paxton continued. "So he has not been a fan of Donald Trump until I got into the primary."

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