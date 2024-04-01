Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: 30,000 Illegals Flown in Each Month

The Biden administration is flying illegal migrants into the United States to change it to a one-party country, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax.

"They're flying in 30,000 a month from several countries, including Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela," Paxton said during a Monday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Paxton added that a large majority of the migrants are being flown into Florida because Florida is a competitive state politically, and winning the Sunshine State in an election would be one step closer to making the U.S. a one-party country.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com