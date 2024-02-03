×
Tags: ken paxton | texas | federalization | biden administration | border | crisis | immigrants

Paxton to Newsmax: No Texas in Union Without Federal Border Protection

Saturday, 03 February 2024 12:06 PM EST

In a Saturday interview with Newsmax, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton addressed pressing concerns related to the illegal migrant threat and the Biden administration's lack of federal protection in handling the border crisis.

Appearing on "America Right Now," Paxton questioned the alignment of current Biden border policies with the intentions of the Founding Fathers. Paxton emphasized the historical commitment to defense, stating, "I just can't imagine Texas would have joined the union if the deal was, hey, we're not going to defend you. By the way, you can't defend yourself."

Regarding the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Paxton asserted, "It's pretty simple. He has a constitutional duty to protect the country; he's homeland security." He accused the administration of aiding cartels and terrorists, presenting harm to Americans as grounds for impeachment.

In response to a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report on the arrest of 171 illegal immigrants with pending charges or convictions, Paxton commended the efforts but expressed concerns about the vast numbers of people entering the country. He highlighted ongoing lawsuits against the federal government to prevent the release of criminals into the country and stressed the importance of states resisting such actions.

"We sued the federal government trying to at least stop them from releasing criminals into our country, and they're fighting us on this," he said.

On the potential threat of the federalization of the Texas National Guard, Paxton acknowledged the authority but criticized the idea, stating, "I think it would absolutely be wrong, and I think it would hurt Joe Biden and his upcoming election."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 03 February 2024 12:06 PM
