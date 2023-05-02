Paxton to Newsmax: Congress' Vax Maker Protection? Not in Texas

Dr. Anthony Fauci's recently admitted gain of function research is vital to vaccine production, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into the research and potential misrepresentations by COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Paxton told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday that Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are required by Texas law to respond to civil investigation demands.

"We sent out what are called civil investigative demands, which are like interrogatories, questions for them to answer; they're required under Texas law to answer our questions," Paxton told host Chris Salcedo. "And that goes to the question of whether they told the truth to the American people and particularly to Texans about the effectiveness of their vaccine and whether it stopped transmission, whether they actually prevented the COVID virus, and then also what they did in their trials.

"We want all of that disclosed. We want transparency, and if they misled the American people, they misled my consumers, then they should be held accountable.

"I'm fine with companies making money, but not when they don't tell the truth about what they're doing."

The vaccine companies are under public scrutiny, and subject to Texas law, according to Paxton, even if Congress might have granted them immunity from lawsuits in their COVID-19 stimulus packages.

"I understand they may have some proprietary information, but there are reasons for the public to know how their clinical trials went and what those showed, because they were touting this as a vaccine that was going to prevent the spread of COVID and also prevent you from getting it," Paxton added.

"If their own data shows that's not true, that's clearly a problem under our Texas law and will not protect them just because Congress passed special provisions to protect vaccine manufacturers from liability from individuals suing them."

Dr. Anthony Fauci's positions and actions on gain-of-function research for vaccine development might also come under scrutiny, according to Paxton.

"Our hope is to find out what happened," he said. "And Dr. Fauci obviously had a huge part in this, and it wouldn't surprise me if we ended up discovering information related to what he was proposing, because he seemed to be behind the vaccine pretty heavily.

"And these are the companies that produced what he said was going to work, and obviously there's some real issues with all of this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories: