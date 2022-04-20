Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Biden White House 'In Business' With Cartels

The White House's characterization of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order to send busloads of immigrants to the nation's capital as a political stunt is a "sad commentary on their view of what's going on at the border," at a time when the administration is "basically in business with the cartels," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"We're desperate for help," the Republican official told Newsmax's "National Report." "They refused to give it. They're ignoring the law and we have long-term consequences. People are dying from drug overdoses."

The attorney general also said the Biden administration incentivized the cartels "to bring as many people to them and they make the hand-off and move them around the country."

But at the end of the day, said Paxton, "we're all going to be border states because these people are being transported by the administration in the middle of the night all over the country and it will affect every state."

Twenty-six GOP governors have rolled out a border task force to tackle illegal immigration, and Paxton said he applauds Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for leading the effort and building the coalition.

"The more we bring this up, the more we talk about it, at least the American people will be made aware of what's going on at the border and how it affects them," said Paxton. "The administration doesn't want to talk about it. They're ignoring it, a lot of the media ignores it, and so what the governors are doing, I think is great and I applaud them and I hope they continue this effort."

There are also some Democrat lawmakers speaking out against President Joe Biden's plan to end the Title 42 COVID restrictions in place at the border, and even though the president is weighing keeping the policy in place for the time being, Paxton said he doesn't think the White House shows any indication that it cares what anyone else is thinking.

"Whether it's Republicans, Democrats, whether it's the court, whether it's the states, they have a plan to get as many people here as possible," said Paxton. "They've got a partner along the border with the cartels."

The cartels, he continued, know they'll make more money for every person they bring, and "the White House takes the handoff at the border because these people aren't running…most of these people are turning themselves in to border agents, and then we take the handoff and transport them around the country."

Paxton also claimed that the Biden administration's actions are allowing terrorists to cross the border, pointing to reports that there have been people entering the country who are on the federal terrorist watch list.

"Imagine how many we haven't caught, because clearly if you're a terrorist you're not. You're not one of those people who turn yourself into a border agent," he said. "We're going to have consequences from this."

