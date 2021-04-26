Ken Paxton to Newsmax TV: Border Crisis 'Created the Very First Day' of Biden's Term

President Joe Biden caused a crisis on the southwest border "overnight" after taking office in January, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax TV on Monday.

The Biden administration is “actually doing exactly the opposite of what works," Paxton said on "John Bachman Now."

"He made this vague argument… that this was all shut down. The reality was, under [former President Barack] Obama we had, you'll remember this, it's factual that we had migrant caravans coming up through Mexico into our country," he said.

"President [Donald] Trump had to deal with the same thing, and what he did was he put forward proposals like building a long term solution like the wall, he encouraged border security to turn these people out and to keep them from crossing the border. And then the asylum process, he found a way to stop the loophole so that people have to wait in Mexico.

"Those things actually worked," said Paxton.

And Vice President Kamala Harris "said this wasn't created overnight. Yes, it was. It was created the very first day that Biden came into office and said, ‘hey, you come across the border. We're not reporting you.’ And guess what? They started coming right? A lot of changes made right overnight when President Biden came in office, and you know they're concerned about the message that it sends of these countries. They sent the message. The wide open, wide open arms, come on, we're gonna take you, and they sent this message during the campaign. What do you think was gonna happen?"

Paxton said later that he would "welcome the challenge," if George P. Bush, Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office and the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush, were to run against him in the next election.

"This is a democracy, you have to stand on [your] record, [his] as land commissioner, which I would love for him to talk about, because I don't exactly what he's done. But I welcome that opportunity to debate him, because I think issues will come out that are good, and you know, I'm ready for the challenge. "

"My guess is he doesn't have much to run on from the land commissioner office," he added. "He had the Alamo issue that has turned into a big controversy for him. So, I don't think he can land on issues. He's gonna have to make it personal and I don't think he's going to talk about issues, because I think if we talk about issues of what I've done for the state of Texas [and] my job performance, I think I'll do quite well."