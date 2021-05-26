Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Biden Border Crisis a 'Stimulus' for Cartels

Watching the Biden administration's crisis at the border unfold in his state, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Newsmax called the return of the failed Obama administration open-border policies "an economic stimulus package for the cartels."

"They're just repeating what happened under Obama," Paxton told Wednesday's "John Bachman Now." "We already know it didn't work, so they clearly know these policies are not going to work, but again let me just repeat this: The cartels couldn't be happier with the Biden administration.

"This is a cartel-enabling bill. This is like an economic stimulus package for the cartels."

Paxton noted to host John Bachman, the Mexican drug cartels have managed to capitalize financially on President Joe Biden's restoring of catch and release and the blocking of border agents from enforcing U.S. immigration law.

"No doubt, the Biden administration's policies benefit one group primarily, and that's the cartels," Paxton said. "And the cartels are making massive profits from this policy change from Trump to Biden.

"And they did it initially by charging people to come to this country, so they're trafficking people and they're making – at least in the Laredo area – about $8,000 per person.

"And it creates a tremendous incentive for them to want to bring people to this country."

And, as the cartels aid migrants to illegally cross the border, including unaccompanied minors, they also gain the benefit of a distraction to further their largest money-making endeavor, Paxton added: drugs.

"That is going to affect the entire country," Paxton warned. "This is not just a Texas problem. This is not just a border problem. It's coming to America. It's coming to your town."

The cartels also "track" their clients in the U.S. for other criminal enterprises, Paxton said, lamenting the problems had subsided under former President Donald Trump.

"President Trump did an amazing job on the border," he concluded. "We have never had a president that corrected our problem in a better way."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here