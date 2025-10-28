Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Tylenol Makers Hid Autism Risk

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Tuesday that the state is suing Johnson & Johnson and its spinoff Kenvue for allegedly deceiving pregnant women about potential risks associated with taking Tylenol, asserting that the companies concealed evidence linking the over-the-counter pain reliever to autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The state filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Travis County District Court, accusing Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by failing to warn consumers that acetaminophen — Tylenol's active ingredient — might heighten the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders.

The complaint also alleges the companies engaged in a "fraudulent transfer" when Johnson & Johnson spun off its consumer health business into Kenvue in 2023, a move Paxton said was meant to "shield itself from liability."

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Paxton, a Republican, said his office reviewed studies showing a correlation between prenatal acetaminophen use and increased rates of autism and ADHD.

"We have looked at the studies showing that taking acetaminophen while you're pregnant increases the risk of ADHD and also other disorders, including autism," Paxton said. "We are suing them because of the damage that's been done to potentially millions of children across the country."

He argued Johnson & Johnson "knew they had liability" as early as 2017, when a social media post reportedly raised questions about acetaminophen's safety for pregnant women.

"They made an effort to push the acetaminophen part of their company off to a separate company and totally disassociate, trying to protect themselves from liability," Paxton said.

In a statement, Kenvue said that "rigorous, independent research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms that there is no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism."

It added that "acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy."

White House health officials have acknowledged studies suggesting a possible association between prenatal acetaminophen use and higher rates of autism and ADHD.

President Donald Trump last month urged pregnant women not to take pain relievers such as Tylenol that contain acetaminophen.

The Food and Drug Administration initiated the process for a label change for acetaminophen products but said there is no proven causal link and continues to advise expectant mothers to consult their physicians before taking any medication.

Paxton said the lawsuit aims to ensure accountability.

"Think of your children," he said. "Your child has autism because of this, potentially. That is significant damage to our population and to our children."

