Ken Paxton to Newsmax TV: Trump Not Accountable for Capitol Riot

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax TV on Friday that President Donald Trump cannot be held “responsible for the acts that someone else has done,” when it comes to the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

“We’re talking about 1st Amendment rights here,” Paxton told “John Bachman Now” on Friday. “I sat and listened to the president’s speech … I never once thought that that speech would mean that people would go and do bad things.”

He went on to say, “A small percentage of people decided they were going to go do this, we don’t know why they did it, we don’t know what their motivations were, we don’t know what they would have done without the speeches.”

Paxton said, “I don’t think you can hold President Trump or anybody else responsible for the acts that someone else has done,” and noted, “I certainly think what they did was awful.”