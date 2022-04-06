AG Ken Paxton to Newsmax: Lifting Title 42 Could Bring in 6.5M Immigrants a Year

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton estimated to Newsmax on Wednesday that lifting the COVID-era Title 42 immigration restriction could potentially lead to "6.5 million" people entering the country a year, up from the current "2.5 million."

"We're talking about astronomical numbers," Paxton told Wednesday's "Prime News." "We're talking about a major impact on our economy. We're talking about a major impact on our spending. We're talking about a major impact on crime. We are talking about a real betrayal of the American people."

The state attorney general took aim at the Biden administration's plan to track illegal immigrants in the U.S. awaiting their court dates, referring to it as a "nice little narrative" that "doesn't follow federal law."

"They have a choice: They can either detain these people, or send them back while they're waiting for asylum," Paxton said. "We sued them over this very issue. We are actually going in front of the Supreme Court on April 26 – this month – to argue this very case."

"The administration on this issue – asylum – has clearly been ignoring federal law," he added.

Paxton also endorsed the plan set forth by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday to begin bussing illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol, if they enter the country in Texas.

"This is not the best remedy, but it's what we have to deal with because we cannot deport these people," he stated.

"Since we can't [deport illegal immigrants], send them up to [President] Joe Biden and let him deal with them."

