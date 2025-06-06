Texas AG to Newsmax: Trump-Musk 'Awesome' Together, Feud 'Unfortunate'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax Friday "it's unfortunate" that President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk are having such a public falling out because they accomplished "so many good things together."

"It's a little shocking," Paxton said on "Wake Up America." "I'm fans of both of them. I think we obviously got a great president; Elon Musk is a Texan doing amazing things in Texas and, really, for the whole country. So, a little shocking. I wish it wasn't happening publicly, and I wish they were still doing things together because together, they were awesome."

Musk had been leading Trump's federal cost-cutting effort at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) until last week, when he abruptly announced his departure from the White House.

The bitter feud between the two men erupted on social media Thursday after Musk began a daylong attack on Trump, initially over the former DOGE head's refusal to back the president's "big, beautiful" budget reconciliation bill.

The war of words quickly turned personal, with Musk's posts becoming more acrimonious as the day went on, including accusing Trump of being named in the Epstein files, which relate to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Citing a source close to the White House, Politico reported that Trump toned down some of his responses on Truth Social at the urging of White House aides, who reportedly told him to focus on getting his bill through Congress.

Paxton said that Musk, who contributed millions to Trump's campaign and stumped for him on the campaign trail, "made such a big difference" in the outcome of the 2024 election.

"I think he made a tremendous difference in the election," Paxton said. "And as this whole DOGE thing went on, who could do what he does? So it's disappointing because together, they're awesome."

Musk reportedly donated approximately $295 million to Republicans in the 2024 election, with Trump's campaign benefiting from the vast majority of it. Writing on X on Thursday, Musk took credit for Trump's win in November as well as for Republican victories on Capitol Hill.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said.

"Such ingratitude," Musk added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com