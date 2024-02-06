Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Republicans Rubber Stamping Biden Policies

Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton, R-Texas, took issue on Newsmax with many Republicans who appear to be supporting the latest immigration bill brought by the Senate.

"My question is why would the Republicans basically put a rubber stamp of approval on Joe Biden's policies? Because that's all this does. It double's down on his policies and gives him authority to do it," Paxton said Tuesday on an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Among the most contentious aspects of the bill are the stipulations allowing 5,000 "encounters" a day, giving Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discretion over "closing" the border, and automatic work permits for asylum seekers.

Perhaps not as widely discussed is that any legal grievance a state has will need to be brought before a Washington, D.C. circuit court, effectively removing all decisions on immigration out of the hands of border state attorneys general and "kneecapping them."

"Suddenly we can't sue in our own areas. We've been able to do it for the history of our country and now we've got to take it to a D.C. circuit that's much more liberal than many of the circuits that we're in. It's all crazy and it makes no sense for Republicans to pass this," Paxton said.

Many House Republicans say the bill will "incentivize more illegal immigration," and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called the bill "dead on arrival."

